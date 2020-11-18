KANKAKEE — Cory Mainard, 47, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Feb. 19, 1973, in Cicero, the son of Kathleen Mainard.

Cory is survived by his loving partner of 29 years, Katrina LaFond, of Kankakee; two brothers, Casey Mainard, of Bourbonnais, Charlie (Dawn) Mainard, of Bourbonnais; mother-in-law, Sharon Faber; two sisters-in-law, Amanda Laws and Sarah Love; along with nieces and nephews, Zackery Mainard, Aaron Mainard, Kristina Mainard, Jamie Mainard, Dalton Mainard, Delilah Mainard and Violet Mainard; and numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

For 26 years, he was employed by AN Webber Trucking.

Cory enjoyed classic cars, remote control cars, shooting and was a big science fiction and Superman fan. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends.

Preceding him in death was his mother, Kathleen Mainard.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family viewing will be held.

To honor his love for animals, memorials may be made to Kankakee County Animal Control and Adoption Center in Cory’s name.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.