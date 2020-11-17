Donald Hemenover

BOURBONNAIS — Donald E. Hemenover, 71, of Bourbonnais and formerly of Clifton, passed away at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, on Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020).

He was born in Kankakee on May 28, 1949, the son of George and Eleanor “Nory” (Mathy) Hemenover.

Donald married Claudette Benoit, in Kankakee, on Sept. 4, 1976. She survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Kendra (Gregg) Prairie, of Bourbonnais; three sons, Matthew (Sarah) Hemenover, of Bourbonnais, Kyle (Lisa) Hemenover, of Mokena, and Luke (Lindy) Hemenover, of Austin, Texas; one sister, Pam Ferdinand, of Maple Park; and nine grandchildren, Alex Prairie, Jack Prairie, Kate Prairie, Tess Prairie, Mason Hemenover, Ryan Hemenover, Ava Hemenover, Layla Hemenover and Lily Hemenover.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Following high school at Clifton Central, “Big D” attended Missouri-Rolla where he ran track and obtained a degree in civil engineering. After graduation, he would go on to enroll in the Peace Corps, helping build villages in Fuji. In 1974, Don returned to Clifton and began helping operate Hemenover Construction alongside his father, George. He was an active leader in the local community, having periodically served as a board member for the Central Booster Club, Lions’ Club, the Clifton Development Corporation, Clifton Community Hospital, Home Builder’s Association of Kankakee, and Home Builder’s Association of Illinois. Don helped create SAMS Basketball, Stars Youth Football, the CHS Wall of Honor, and the Clifton Greenway Trail.

“Big D” loved fishing, boating, traveling, exploring and socializing.

His proudest moments have been raising his four children, and serving as “Papa” to his nine grandchildren.

Don’s legacy mirrors that of the motto for his now-third generation family construction business: “Quality with Integrity.”

A private funeral Mass will be at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Clifton, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, of Bourbonnais, or Ronald McDonald House.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

