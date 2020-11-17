Delores Coburn

BOURBONNAIS — Delores J. Coburn, 86, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020) at Citadel Nursing Home, Kankakee.

Delores was born Aug. 3, 1934, at English Lake, Ind., the daughter of Amos Adrian and Leona Pearl Shepherd Chalmers. She married Austin Coburn on Aug. 6, 1953. He preceded her in death March 12, 2000.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Regina and Niles Crum, of Tyler, Texas, and Penny and Jim Arnold, of Beecher; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Rod Coburn and Richard and Dawn Coburn, all of Bourbonnais; along with eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, George Chalmers and Adrian “Sonny” Chalmers; and one sister, Iona Taylor.

She enjoyed music and singing

Private services will be at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Following the services, Delores will be privately interred in Hebron Cemetery, in Hebron, Ind.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

