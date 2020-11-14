Darci Denoyer-Mills

BRADLEY — Darci Shalice Denoyer-Mills, 48, of Bradley, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020) surrounded by loved ones. She was born Dec. 23, 1971, in Kankakee, the daughter of Karen (Helgeson) Denoyer and Gary Denoyer.

Darci’s love of children led her to pursue a degree in education from Illinois State University.

She dedicated 22 years to teaching 5th grade at Bradley West Elementary School. Darci had the ability to make all of her students feel loved and treated them as her own. Along with her passion for teaching, she enjoyed exercising and spending time outdoors. Her most treasured times were those spent with her children, making memories and attending their activities. Darci loved being with family and was an amazing daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend. She had a beautiful smile that matched her personality and she touched the lives of many.

Darci attended Gathering Point Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are her husband, Scott Mills, son, Jackson Mills, and daughter, Natalie Mills, all of Bradley; her parents, Karen (Helgeson) Denoyer and Gary Denoyer, of Bourbonnais; one brother and sister-in-law, Damon (Stephanie) Denoyer, of Bourbonnais; one sister and brother-in-law, Danika (Scott) Schultz, of Bourbonnais; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her maternal grandmother, Marie Helgeson; and paternal grandparents, Herbert and Leatha Denoyer.

Services: A memorial will be held at Gathering Point Church on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. for family.

The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to an educational fund for her children, Jackson and Natalie Mills.

