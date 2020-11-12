Joe Silvey

ESSEX — Joe A. Silvey, 80, of Essex, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Nov. 10, 2020) at his home.

He was born June 6, 1940, in Xenia, the son of Leslie and Mary (nee Cope) Silvey. His parents preceded him in death.

Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves.

He served on the former RUCE School Board, was a member of the Coal City United Methodist Church and was the former treasurer of the parsonage committee for the Essex, Braceville and South Wilmington Methodist Churches.

Joe was very active within his community, where he also served on the Essex Village Board, was a trauma coordinator for the Essex Ambulance, as well as a secretary, treasurer, EMT and Fireman for the Essex Fire District.

Anyone who knew Joe, knew he had a love for gardening and will forever be remembered for his massive vegetable garden. He also had a love for sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. His children were his pride and joy; when they were in their youth he was passionate about coaching Little League and the County West Soccer Association. Joe will be missed by many, but will never be forgotten.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Pamela (nee Wells) Silvey, whom he married June 1, 1962, in Flora; two sons, Todd (Jo Beth) Silvey of Elgin, and Brock (Justine) Silvey, of Evanston; one daughter, Robin Egerton, of Mulberry, Ark.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Fayeanne (Dale) Baker, of Farina; one sister-in-law, Joy Silvey, of Ledbetter, Ky.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was his brother, Edward Silvey.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private committal services will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the Coal City United Methodist Church or to Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

Please sign his online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.