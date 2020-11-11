orville peppin

BOURBONNAIS — Orville W. Peppin, 89, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 10, 2020) at his home.

He was born June 10, 1931, in Kankakee, the son of Wesley and Rose Faford Peppin.

Orville married Bertha Ohlenkamp on Oct. 25, 1957, in Manteno.

He worked for Caterpillar in Joliet as a machinist.

Orville is a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He loved growing tomatoes. He enjoyed spending time with his family, most of all, his grandchildren.

Orville was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are his wife, Bertha Peppin, of Bourbonnais; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Debra and Steve Faber, of Kankakee, and Linda and William Cohn Jr., of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Matt Faber, Nicholas Spencer and Meghan Fowler; and two great-grandchildren, Kobe Fowler and Wesley Spencer.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, David Peppin; and one brother, Donald Kolby.

Due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.