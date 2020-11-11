Donna Novy

GODLEY — Donna Rae Novy, 90, of Godley, passed away Sunday (Nov. 8, 2020) at Aperion Care of Wilmington.

Born April 18, 1930, in Wilmington, Donna was the daughter of William and Mary Jane (nee Tyler) Garrett.

She was raised in Wilmington, and graduated from Reed-Custer High School with the class of 1949.

Donna previously owned and operated Donna’s Beauty Boutique in Coal City, and then worked for 20 years at Mr. B’s Restaurant in Elwood, until she retired in 2012.

She enjoyed making handcrafts such as embroidery and knitting, and loved to play Bingo and to read.

Donna’s greatest joy of her life was raising her family and she leaves behind a legacy of love and affection for her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include four children, Dennie Novy, of Wilmington, Dean Novy, of Godley, Danny (Tammy) Novy, of New Mexico, and Dale Novy, of Port Huron, Mich.; nine grandchildren, Heather (Tim) Lowe, Candace Tryner, Marvin Tryner III, Jamie Novy, Tracie (Brian) Olson, Christopher (Whitney) Novy, Sara Novy, Ashley Novy, Leann Novy and Madison Novy; 13 great-grandchildren, Carson and Chandler Lowe, Terrell and Payton Garner, Angelina Novy, Hunter Duering, Rylee, Shawn Jr. and Dixie Schuster, Dean and Natalie Olson, and Rhielynn and Gannon Tryner; one son-in-law, Marvin Tryner Jr., of Braidwood; one daughter-in-law, Lisa Novy, of Sterling Heights, Mich.; and her dear friends, Alberta Novy, of Godley, and Erlene Crater, of Minooka.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her daughter, Debbie Tryner; two children in infancy, Timothy and Kim; and her grandson, Dean Novy Jr.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington.

Due to recent updated mandates issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health, face mask requirements and measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order. The funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the newly lowered safe number set forth for the visitation.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the service, and a private graveside service will be in Wesley Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

