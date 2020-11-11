Aline Henerberg

BOURBONNAIS — Aline (Bourland-Voss) Henerberg, 94, was called to be with the Lord on Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020) from her home in Bourbonnais.

Aline was born May 7, 1926, in Chebanse, the daughter of Jesse and Lillian Rosendahl.

She is survived by her husband, Alan Henerberg; and four children, James (Barbara) Bourland, of Palm Harbor, Fla., Jaline Reese, of Ocala, Fla., Gary (Giscel) Bourland, of Parrish, Fla., and Gina (Brian) Trombley, of Jackson, Tenn.

Aline was preceded in death by one son, Jesse Bourland, formerly of Chebanse.

She has three stepdaughters, Tari (Bob) Penley, of Bradley, Kristi (Jay) Dean, of Westmont, and Heidi Haldeman, of Tulsa, Okla.; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Aline attained registered nurse status at Brokaw Hospital, associated with Illinois Wesleyan University. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Olivet Nazarene University and her master’s degree in nursing administration and education at Governors State University.

She was employed for 33 years at Manteno State Hospital as a nurse and hospital administrator. She was also a nursing professor for 20 years at Kankakee Community College.

