Robert Robbins

WILTON CENTER — Robert “Bob” Robbins, 78, of Wilton Center, passed away peacefully at his home with family at his side Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020).

Surviving are his loving wife of 57 years, Jean (nee Warning) Robbins; his children, Lynne (Doug Swiger) Robbins, Ted (Donna) Robbins, John (Katherine) Robbins and Amy (Jeff) Konopack; his grandchildren, Jacob, Brooke and Ryan Robbins, Lucas, Joshua and Mia Robbins, and Garret and Noah Konopack; his siblings, Tom (Sandra) Robbins, Don (Carol) Robbins, Mary (Steve) Meyer and Jim (Pam) Robbins; and brother-in-law, William “Bill” (Cheryl) Warning. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Lester and Rita (nee Martell) Robbins; his grandson, Maxwell Robbins (1998); and his brother, Al Robbins.

Bob graduated from Peotone High School with the class of 1960.

He worked as a plumber for many years at Harms Plumbing, Heating and Cooling in Peotone, and retired from Peotone Plumbing and Heating.

Bob enjoyed playing cards with his buddies and golfing, most recently on a league. He enjoyed sports, he played fast-pitch softball with the Manhattan Shadows and he traveled all around to see his grandchildren’s various athletic games. What brought Bob the most joy was farming with his family.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, until the 1:30 p.m. funeral service at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan. Inurnment will be in Mount St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Wilton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60433, or to the Manhattan Fire Protection District.

