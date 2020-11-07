BRADLEY — Salvador “Chava” Mercado, 32, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020) at his home.

He was born Feb. 16, 1988, in Utah, the son of Bulmaro Mercado and Gina Perez.

Chava had been a quality control inspector.

He enjoyed playing basketball and loved spending time with his daughter and family.

Surviving are his parents, Bulmaro Mercado, of Bradley, and Gina Perez, of Utah; one daughter, Diva Marie, of Bradley; one sister, Carolina Mercado, of Bradley; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Victor Ramirez, of Utah, Juan Perez (Jenny), of Utah, and Guillerno Perez (Chrystal), of Utah; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Tomasa Mercado and Salvador Mercado.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, also at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.