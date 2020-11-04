James Ritchey

ST. ANNE — James E. Ritchey, 79, of St. Anne, passed away Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020) at his home.

He was born June 6, 1941, in Chicago, the son of Eldon and Helen (Wood) Ritchey. James married Carole O’Malley on June 6, 1959, in Chicago.

James was a journeyman, roofer and part of maintenance personnel, Local 11 for Knickerbocker Roofing.

He was a devout Catholic and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. James was a former member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Kankakee, and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Kankakee.

Surviving are his wife, Carole Ritchey, of St. Anne; five daughters, Theresa (Joseph) Jurasits, of Morris, Karen Ritchey, of Tampa, Fla., Patricia Ritchey, of Tinley Park, Marianne (Brian) Gaynor, of Tinley Park, and Christine (David) O’Donnell, of Oak Forest. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, Joseph (Lauren) Jurasits, Jacqueline (William) Sage, Jason (Stefanie) Jurasits, Julie Jurasits, Jacob Jurasits, Jamie (Felix) Bautista, Jenna Ritchey, Brianna, Gaynor, Mary Gaynor, Brian Gaynor, Brendan O’Donnell, David O’Donnell, Patrick O’Donnell and Kevin O’Donnell; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; four brothers, Jack, Mike, William and Danny Ritchey; and a sister, Linda Ritchey.

Vistation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Schreffler Funeral Home, 1900 W. Court St., Kankakee. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating.

Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.

Burial will follow in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Alsip.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.