Constance Schmid

GILMAN — Constance Pauline Schmid, 92, of Gilman, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her home.

She was born Jan. 23, 1928, in Grand Haven, Mich., the daughter of Frank and Tressie (Kissack) Scheiwe. Constance married Charles E. Schmid on May 21, 1950, in Watseka. He preceded her in death Oct. 8, 1998. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and two sisters.

Surviving are three sons, Vance (Joan) Schmid, of Marion, Gary (Joyce) Schmid, of Gilman, and Bret (Candyce) Schmid, of Gilman; eight grandchildren, Sherrean Newlin, Chad Schmid, Ginger Meyer, Graham Schmid, Jenny Rutledge, Jaye Dietz, Brant Schmid and Brittany Edwards; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, they operated the family business, The Palace Theatre in Gilman. She was an avid piano player who loved crafting, spending time with her dogs, traveling with her husband, Chuck, and she especially loved being with her family. She will be greatly missed, they said.

An outdoor gathering will be from 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, until the 2 p.m. graveside services in Gilman Cemetery, with Vicki Killus officiating.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice, Gilman Fire Department or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

