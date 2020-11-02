CHEBANSE — Tara Anderson, 48, of Chebanse, passed away Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born July 11, 1972, in Watseka. She is survived by her parents, Carl and Bonita Nolan, of Chebanse, and Patricia Lowery Denham, of Florida.

Tara married Steve Anderson on July 9, 2004, at the Watseka Courthouse.

Tara was formerly an account manager and a sales representative. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening and was a Chicago Bears Fan.

Surviving are her husband, Steve Anderson, of Chebanse; two sons, Tyler LaVoie, of Watseka, and Drew LaVoie, of South Carolina; four daughters, Arial Anderson, of Charleston, Megan Anderson, of Beaverville, Mya LaVoie, of Watseka, and Lindsey Anderson, of Charleston; and a grandson, Mason Roberts. Also surviving are a sister, Kelly Bender (Scott), of Clifton; three brothers, David Nolan, of Nevada, Carl (Tammy) Nolan, of Beaverville, and Darrell (Stephanie) Nolan, of Watseka; along with many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding her in death were a sister, Arin Nolan; a brother, Daniel Nolan; stepfather, William Denham; and stepbrothers, Troy and Matthew Denham.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, until the 5 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

