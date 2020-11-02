Janet Nigg

MANTENO — Janet L. Nigg, 62, of Manteno, passed away March 24, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born June 14, 1957, in Elmhurst, the daughter of William C. and Dolores (Baumgartner) Pfrommer. Janet married Jeffery A. Nigg on July 22, 1978, at Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park.

Janet was a graduate of Kankakee Community College Nursing Program. She was also a certified pediatric nurse. Janet had worked as a registered nurse for 16 years at Advantage Nursing Service. She was a former employee of St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She enjoyed cooking, decorating her home and doing crafts. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Janet was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park.

Surviving are her husband, Jeffery Nigg, of Manteno; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Jeffery and Heather Nigg, of Bradley, and Jasen and Jessica Nigg, of Peoria; four grandchildren, Addison, Grant, NonaLee and James; one sister, Deborah Klipp, of Carson City, Nev.; and one brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Tina Pfrommer, of Bradley.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and two brothers, Jeffery Pfrommer and William Pfrommer.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, until the 11 a.m. service at Zion Lutheran Church, 11456 N 11000E Road, Grant Park, phone 815-465-6011. A luncheon will follow, also at the church.

Burial took place in the spring in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Grant Park.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.