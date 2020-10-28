Dorine Engel

CLIFTON — Dorine Missouri (Fry) Engel, 95, of Clifton, went home to be with our Lord on March 28, 2020, from Presence Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home, Clifton.

She was born July 25, 1924, in North St. Louis County, Mo., the daughter of John Burr and Lela Pearl (Yates) Fry. Dorine married Paul H. Engel on March 2, 1946, in St. Louis, Mo. He preceded her in death Aug. 5, 1989.

Dorine and her husband owned Tolson Cleaners from 1949 to 1963. She was also a homemaker.

She had been a Girl Scout Leader and a Stephen Minister. Dorine had been a member of the Women’s Club, Eastern Star and the Something Special Singers. She was a church choir chaplain.

Her hobbies included piano, music, golfing, traveling, gardening, entertaining and cooking. She was a Chicago Bears fan and St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Dorine was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels from the program’s start until it ended.

She wrote and copyrighted the hymn, “Wonderful Works.”

Dorine was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.

Survivors include special friends, Thomas and Sharon Shull, Deborah Tryon, Suzanne Shull and Brooks Shull.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Mary Lee (Fry) Behle.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment was held in Mound Grove Gardens Cemetery in Kankakee.

A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, until the 10 a.m. memorial service at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating.

Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.