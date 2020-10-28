Brian Cardosi

KANKAKEE — Brian Jon Cardosi passed away Thursday (Oct. 22, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. He was 56 years old.

Born March 17, 1964, in Kankakee, he was the youngest of four children born to Paul and Donna Cardosi.

He graduated from Kankakee Eastridge High School with the class of 1982 and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Consumer Economics and Family Management from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. After graduation from SIU, Brian began working in the family business for PAC Trucking, a regional petroleum carrier operating in the Illinois, Indiana and Michigan area. In 2000, Brian became co-owner and chief financial officer of PAC Trucking and after 33 years, he retired in 2018.

Brian was a 3rd-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, a former Kankakee Rotarian and a former member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee.

In his retirement years, Brian celebrated life with his partner and love of his life, Lolita Carter. Brian and Lolita loved traveling together. One of his favorite places was Biloxi “Cruising the Coast” vintage car show. He loved their trip to Belize, with its crystal clear waters and beautiful sand beaches.

He was an avid drummer, master on the conga drums and played in a band that performed in DuSable Harbor in Chicago. He enjoyed the jazz scene in Chicago and playing drums in his home.

He loved fishing on the Kankakee River for “Northern Pine.”

Preceding him in death were his mother, Donna (Mitchell) Cardosi, who passed just recently on Oct. 6, 2020.

Surviving are his beloved son, Mitchell Cardosi and former wife, Lucy Pommier, both of Momence.

Brian lived life with his loving partner, Lolita Carter, of Kankakee. He is also survived by his father, Paul Cardosi, of Fountain Hills, Ariz. He was a beloved brother to his sister, Kim Cardosi and husband Don Jasinski, of Oak Park; brother, Paul Cardosi and wife Annette, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and brother, Craig Cardosi and Pamela Partenheimer, of Chicago. He was a loving uncle to eight nieces and nephews, Tess Aulet, Emma and Nora Jasinski, Caroline Eaton and Ahren, and Cameron, Zach and Leigh Cardosi. He was a great uncle to three great-nieces and great-nephews. He was second father to Lolita’s two children, Erica Shaw and Nick Barber; and Lolita’s six adoring grandchildren, Andrew, David, Morgan, Gavin, Kalyn and Kylie, who called him “Grandpa Brian,” “GPB” and “Poppa.”

Man’s best friend, his dog, Bear, was Brian’s constant companion. Bear will miss his bubbly baths of dish detergent and Old Spice cologne. Brian always wanted Bear to be “fresh.”

A master jokester and great dancer, Brian had a huge heart and fabulous smile. He will be missed but never forgotten by his family and friends.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, 1480 West Court St., Kankakee.

Everyone is asked to please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. A member of the funeral home staff will be at the door to take everyone’s temperature. As per the state mitigation guidelines, the staff will be limiting the number of people to 25 inside the building at a time. The family of Brian Cardosi and the funeral home staff thank you for your patience and understanding.

At the conclusion of the visitation, the procession will leave the funeral home for an outside graveside service at 1:30 p.m. in St. James Cemetery in Irwin.

Post COVID, there will be a memorial service and Mass for Brian Cardosi and Donna Cardosi to celebrate their lives for family and friends in 2021 with a date to be determined.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee IL 60901.

