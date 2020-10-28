Alice Ziller

WILMINGTON — Alice I. Ziller, 69, of Wilmington and formerly of Custer Park, passed away Thursday (Oct. 22, 2020) at Silver Cross Hospital.

Born Jan. 30, 1951, in Joliet, Alice Irene was a daughter of Orville and Irene (nee Sharper) Ziller.

She was raised and educated in Wilmington and graduated from Wilmington High School with the class of 1970. Alice later completed her library technical assistant certification program at Joliet Junior College. She then gained employment with the Wilmington School District where she would work for 46 years until her retirement in 2016.

Alice was active in the community and held several memberships, including at the First Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, and lifetime memberships with the Women of the Moose Chapter 781, VFW Ladies Auxillary Post 5422, and the Job’s Daughters Bethel 75. She had a gift for quilting and embroidering skills such as candlewicking and red work embroidery. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and Scherenschnitte patterns. Alice loved spending time outdoors tending to her garden and watching the hummingbirds.

Survivors include her two brothers and one sister, Helen (Dan Sedlachek) Ziller, of Wilmington, John Ziller, of Bloomington, and Henry (Carol) Ziller, of Elizabeth, Colo.; one sister-in-law, Jan Ziller, of Wilmington; 13 nieces and nephews; 15 great-nieces and great-nephews; two great-great-nephews, one who was near to her heart; one great-great-niece; as well as numerous friends and colleagues, including Annette Kavanaugh, Rita Werner and Jo Lane.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Thomas Ziller; and one nephew, Edward Irving Kahler.

Per Alice’s wishes, she will be donating her body to anatomical study.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, until the 3 p.m. memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church, 301 North Kankakee St., Wilmington.

Funeral arrangements are by Baserville Funeral Home, Wilmington.

Please sign her online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.