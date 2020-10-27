Death notices: Oct. 27, 2020

Death notices

<strong>Delmar O'Dell,</strong> 84, of Denver, Colo. and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 9, 2020, in Colorado.

<strong>Dorothy E. Rice,</strong> 94, of Piper City, passed away Thursday (Oct. 22, 2020) at Bickford of Bloomington. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Homes.

<strong>Percy "Fred" Seemann Sr.,</strong> 59, of Watseka, passed away Friday (Oct. 23, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.

<strong>Ida Slack,</strong> 78, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Oct. 26, 2020) at Citadel Care Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Wayne Adams</strong>, 91, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 26 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Wayne passed away Oct. 19, 2020. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Rick Adams, James Schmidgull, Steve and Erik Papineau, Zachery West, Tim Bowers and Kris Aikens.

Funeral services for <strong>Patricia Anderson</strong>, 91, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 22 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Charles Wheeler officiating. Patricia passed away Oct. 17, 2020. Burial was in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Goodrich. Pallbearers were David Jr., Derek and Dustin Anderson, Tim and Michael Reiss and Don St. Germaine Jr.

Funeral services for <strong>Dale Adam Barney</strong>, 19, of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 24 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Dale passed away Oct. 10, 2020.

Funeral services for <strong>Carol A. Denault</strong>, 83, of Bourbonnais and formerly of Peotone, were held Oct. 23 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Sam Goebel officiating. Carol passed away Oct. 19, 2020. Burial was in Peotone Cemetery in Peotone. Pallbearers were Carson and Lance Denault, Jacob and Brad Marcukaitis, and Bronson and Gary Ratcliff.

Funeral Mass for the <strong>Rev. James Francis Fanale</strong>, C.S.V., 77, of St. Anne, were held Oct. 21 at St. Anne Catholic Church, St. Anne. He passed away Oct. 13, 2020. Interment was in Calvary Cemetery, Springfield.

Funeral services for <strong>Leone L. Wiegand</strong>, 97, of Momence, were held Oct. 24 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. Leone passed away Oct. 15, 2020. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery in Evergreen Park.