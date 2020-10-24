William Travis

BRADLEY — William “Bill” Gene Travis passed away Tuesday (Oct. 18, 2020).

Bill was born in Kankakee, on Sept. 21, 1935, the son of Thomas Hugh Travis and Pearl (Striegel) Travis. Bill was second youngest of seven siblings.

He attended Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School where he met his future wife, Carolyn Renfro.

Bill served with the 7th Division, Military Police in Korea from January of 1956 through May of 1957. Upon returning, Bill married Carolyn on April 5, 1958, and they enjoyed more than 50 years of marriage. Bill and Carolyn had two sons, Jase Travis and Blake Travis.

They lived in Bradley until 1985, where Bill volunteered at the Bradley Fire Department, but later moved to El Paso, Texas, for Bill’s work with A.O. Smith.

Bill and Carolyn later retired to Waterloo, to be closer to their grandkids, Luke and Amy. In 2014, they moved to Phoenix, Ariz., where Carolyn continued to received treatment for Parkinson’s.

After Carolyn passed away in July of 2017, Bill moved to St. Louis, Mo. in 2018.

Bill and Carolyn loved to travel and took many trips with friends. They would tell stories about Europe, New Zealand and Norway. Bill was an outdoorsman who enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, shooting and played a mean game of Euchre.

Surviving are his brother, James (Carol); sons, Jase (Beth) and Blake (Laurie); grandkids, Luke and Amy; and nieces and nephews in Arizona and Illinois.

Bill will be placed next to Carolyn in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee. A small service will be held for family and close friends at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in the cemetery.