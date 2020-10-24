William Sanders

DEKALB — William Lee “Bill” Sanders was born May 20, 1941, in Detroit, Mich., the only son of Henry Buchanan Sanders and Martha Jane (Ford) Sanders.

Bill passed away peacefully at home in DeKalb, on Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020).

He married Marilyn L. Ekhoff. in Woodworth, on Aug. 19, 1962.

Preceding him in death were both of his parents; and his daughter, Jodi Lyn Trinkle, on Sept. 6, 2011.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Marilyn; one daughter, Julie Ann Golaszewski, of Cissna Park; one son-in-law, Roger Lee Trinkle, of Mahomet; and three grandchildren, Kyle William Trinkle, of Mahomet, Derek Louis Trinkle, of Antioch, Tenn., and Shelby Jane Garrison, of Kingman, Ariz.

Bill “Coach” Sanders was a life-long educator, beginning his teaching and coaching career in Cissna Park, in 1964 and retiring in 2010 as a student teacher supervisor and instructor for Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. During those 46 years, Bill was also an assistant principal in Canton, and principal at Huntley Middle School in DeKalb. Throughout his teaching, coaching and administrative years, Bill was honored with many awards and served on local, state and national committees. One of his greatest honors was being inducted into the IBCA Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach in 1989.

Bill was very active in the church he attended and loved playing golf with his friends and family.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with a private service following.

An additional, local visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.

Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, in in Cissna Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Unity Hospice of Western Illinois or Cissna Park Boosters.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.