Steven Schrader

KANKAKEE — Steven R. Schrader, 65, of Kankakee, entered the gates of heaven Oct. 15, 2020, from Rush Medical Center.

He was born March 4, 1955, in Kankakee, the son of William C. and Nelda (DeMik) Schrader.

Steven leaves behind his wife, Debra; mother, Nelda; two children, Steven W. and Justin; stepson, Dale Kunde; one sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Gary Dietrich, of Bourbonnais; two brothers-in-law, John (Angie) Webb, of Bourbonnais, and Brian (Jodi) Webb, of Bourbonnais; one sister-in-law, Diane (Dave) Winterroth, of Herscher; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Schrader.

Up until Steve’s passing, he was a dedicated employee to Riverside Medical Center where he was employed for more than 40 years. Steve was always known for his joyful spirit, generosity and willingness to help others. He never knew an enemy and considered everyone a friend.

When Steve was not working, he enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, watching NASCAR, scuba diving and helping others.

Steve was a kind and gentle soul always willing to help others.

In honor of his memory, the family would love to encourage everyone to do an act of kindness in his name, whether it would be helping a neighbor, friend, or stranger. “When you do this think of him,” they said.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held for the family.

Memorials may be made to the Riverside Healthcare Foundation earmarked for Partners in Caring. Nothing would make Steve happier than to know that donations from his memorial were able to help co-workers in need.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.