ST. ANNE — Marjorie Waskosky, 89, of St. Anne, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020).

She was born June 7, 1931, in Kankakee, the daughter of Albert and Laura (Blanchette) Pelletier. Marg married Elmer Wasksosky on July 30, 1949, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Marjorie retired from St. Mary’s Hospital after 25 years of service. She later returned to the workforce and retired from JC Penney after 15 years.

She enjoyed bowling, sewing and helping others. She loved spending time with her family, friends and dogs.

Marjorie was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are three sons and three daughters-in-law, James and Julia Waskosky, of St. Anne, Tom and Lisa Waskosky, of Bourbonnais, and Ken and Jodi Waskosky, of Robinson; one daughter, Theresa Reato, of Momence; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Jeanette Siefert; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Albert Pelletier; one sister, Vi Wagner; and two grandchildren, Jennifer (Waskosky) Olsen and Brian Boyer.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Dan Lydon will officiate the service.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Memorials may be made to the Maternity B.V.M. Food Pantry.

