Loretta Storm

CRESCENT CITY — Loretta W. Storm, 96, of Crescent City, passed away Oct. 18, 2020, at Piper City Rehab and Living Center.

She was born Nov. 25, 1923, in Crescent City, the daughter of Herman and Anna (Norder) Schroeder.

Surviving are two daughters, Cynthia Storm, of Jacksboro, Tenn., and Cheryl (Jon) Pederson, of Cave Creek, Ariz.; two sons, Randy (Pat) Storm, of Watseka, and Todd (Melissa) Storm, of Watseka; one foster sister, Leola Rader Rabe, of Crescent City; one foster brother, Rhinehart (Dottie) Norder, of Crescent City; four grandchildren, Kevin Culkin, of Martinton, Chad Robbins, of LaFollette, Tenn., Julie Storm, of Crescent City, and Luke Storm, of Watseka; two great-grandchildren, Haven Storm, of Watseka, and Pierce Storm, of Crescent City; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Wilbur and Donald Schroeder; one sister, Amanda Salmon; foster parents, William and Gertrude Lucht; and one grandson, Michael Pederson.

Ms. Storm was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Crescent City. She was a hairdresser in Crescent City for 50 years, and loved plants, gardening, knitting, crocheting and interior decorating. She was a very creative and classy person. Her greatest passion was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Crescent City, the Ronald McDonald House or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

