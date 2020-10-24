Geraldine Mann

BOURBONNAIS — Geraldine D. Mann, 93, of Bourbonnais, passed away Oct. 18, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She died as a result of natural causes.

She was born Sept. 18, 1927, in Kankakee, the daughter of Jerry T. Drazy and Erma M. (Stump) Drazy. Geraldine married Harry S. Mann on Aug. 31, 1946, at DeSelm United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death.

Geraldine was a homemaker. She was an avid bowler and traveled extensively. She loved visiting Las Vegas and cruising. Most of all, she enjoyed visiting with family and friends.

Surviving are a son, James L. Mann, of Bourbonnais; daughters and son-in-law, Debra K. (John) Lynch, of Bourbonnais, and Steve Stone, of Florida; a sister, Charlotte Ditterline; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a special adopted daughter, Donna L. Bailey, of Manteno; along with many nieces and nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Teela J. Stone; her parents; one grandchild; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary (Bug) Ditterline, Cleo (Lionel) Fortin, Myrtle (Red) Ditterline, Izola (Bernie) Toune, Rene (Mildred) Drazy and Tom (Frances) Drazy; and brothers-in-law, Donald Ditterline and Eddie Mix.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Neptune Society. No services will be held.