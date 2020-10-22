Wayne Adams

KANKAKEE — Wayne “Curly” F. Adams, 91, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Oct. 19, 2020) at his home.

He was born March 10, 1929, in Chebanse, the son of Leroy and Viola (Burling) Adams. He married Rita Papineau on Oct. 23, 1954, at St. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse.

Wayne served in the U.S. Army from April 21, 1951 to April 19, 1955. He was a union operator for Local 150 Operating Engineers for many years and received a 50-year award.

Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Alan Adams, of Crete, Jerry (Sandy Wick) Adams, of Albuquerque, N.M., and Terry (Michelle) Adams, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Kevin Adams, Tori (Zack) West, Rebecca Adams, Allan Arnold and Nicole Arnold; sister, Mabel Hartman, of Kankakee; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eugene (Reta) Adams, of Chebanse, and John (Rita) Adams; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Hartman.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, also at the funeral home. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse.

Per CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice of Bourbonnais (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley).

