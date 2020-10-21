BEAVERVILLE — Marie Wilson, 99, of Beaverville, passed away Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020) at Faith Place Nursing Home in Danforth.

She was born June 18, 1921, in Bourbonnais, the daughter of Walter and Laura (Sthay) Laney. Marie married Harley A. Wilson on March 30, 1940, in St. Anne. He preceded her in death March 4, 2004.

Marie was a homemaker. She was a longtime member of the Star Club. Marie loved spending time with her grandchildren and was a terrific cook.

Surviving are three daughters and two sons-in-law, Judy (Robert) Arseneau, of Beaverville, Sharon Carney, of Freeport, Shirley (Lee) Carlson, of Donovan; four grandchildren, Todd (Angie) Arseneau, Tina (Carl) Keller, Mike Carney and Jason (Kendra) Wilson; six great-grandchildren, Westin (Maria) Arseneau, Tana Arseneau, Katelyn Klosinski, Addison Wilson, Brodi Winge and Payton Winge; one great-great-grandchild on the way in March; and one sister, Rose Burton, of Clifton.

In addition to her husband, Harley A. Wilson, she was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Ovid Laney, Ed Laney, Frank Laney and Richard Laney; and three sisters, Bernice Page, Annie Pray and Louise Benjamin.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, until the noon funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.

Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaverville.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaverville or the Beaverville Fire Department.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.