Harley Fanning

GRANT PARK — Harley Joseph Fanning “Jibo,” 84, of the Grant Park and Sherburnville area, passed away Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020) at his rural Grant Park home, as a result of Alzheimer’s.

He was born March 30, 1936, in Milford, the son of Harley Alfonzo Fanning and Dorothy Brumfield Fanning. Harley married Barbara R. Fanning on June 15, 1958, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Grant Park.

Harley was a retired automotive body and repair technician. He had been a Momence Auxiliary Police Officer.

He served our country in the U.S. Army.

Harley was a Christian.

He enjoyed watching his sons Jay and Jon play sports.

Surviving are his wife, of Grant Park; sons, Jay Fanning and Jon and Iryna Fanning; grandson, Jaxson Fanning; granddaughter, Veda Fanning; and brother, Arthur Fanning, of Momence.

Preceding him in death were a brother, John Fanning; and his parents.

Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, until the 7 p.m. funeral service, both at Hub Funeral Chapel in Grant Park, with the Rev. Kyle Timmons officiating.

Due to health guidelines, masks are to be worn inside the funeral home and social distancing is recommended.

Burial will be Friday, Oct. 23, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tenn., or Uplifted Care Hospice of Bourbonnais (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley).

Funeral arrangements are by Hub Funeral Chapel in Grant Park, phone 815-465-6831.