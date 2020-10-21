Darlene Rettell

KEMPTON — Darlene E. Rettell, 86, of Kempton, passed away Oct. 5, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Dec. 16, 1933, in Wesley Township, the daughter of Leroy and Anna (Marma) LaMontagne. Darlene married Clifford C. “Sonny” Rettell on Dec. 31, 1952. He preceded her in death.

Darlene was a 30-year employee of General Foods in Kankakee.

She was a 1952 graduate of R.U.C.E. in Reddick.

Darlene enjoyed crafting, painting, dancing, cooking and mowing. She drove stock cars and motorcycles. Darlene loved babysitting her grandchildren and making blankets for her family. Darlene loved her dogs, Candy and Sunnygirl. She enjoyed doing various jobs and was a life-long learner.

Surviving are three daughters and two sons-in-law, Debbie and Gene Gulley, of Bourbonnais, Cathy Foiles, of Kempton, and Sheila and Donnie Haggard, of Du Quoin; grandchildren, Tim Lowe, Josh Lowe, Miranda (Osie) Rettell, Tony Gulley, Aaron (Lacie) Haggard and Afton Haggard; great-grandchildren, Caitlynn (Zack) Sunday, T.J. Lowe, Kalena Clark, Kingston Haggard, Axander W. Rettell, Osie D. Rettell , Caiden Cook, Charlee Haggard, Levi Haggard, Zane Gulley and Xavier Gulley; great-great-grandchildren, Aliyah and Cohen Sunday; one sister, Janet Burke, of Martinton; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Katie Pruneda and Audrey Chouinard.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Clifford “Sonny” Rettell; her parents; and one son, Randy Rettell.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at a later date at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Inurnment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

