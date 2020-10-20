norman steiner

MESA, ARIZ. — Norman E. Steiner, 88, of Mesa, Ariz. and formerly of Buckley and Watseka, passed away Thursday (Oct. 15, 2020) in Chandler, Ariz.

He was born June 30, 1932, in Artesia Township, the son of Chris and Erna (Schumacher) Steiner. Norman grew up in a farming family which fostered his work ethic and lifelong interest in all topics related to agriculture.

On July 8, 1953, Norman married Rosalie Henke in Milford. She preceded him in death in 1996. He married Joy Bergman Moad on Oct. 23, 1999, in Gilbert, Ariz. She preceded him in death in 2011.

Norman served as a tank mechanic in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954.

He was a heavy equipment operator for Artesia Township for more than 10 years before and after serving in the military, and was employed as a pressman at UARCO in Watseka for more than 30 years until his retirement.

Norman never met a stranger. He was very family-oriented and always went out of his way to help others.

He was a lifetime member and served as commander of the American Legion Post 23 in Watseka. Norman was a former member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, serving as usher. He was a member and served as elder and usher at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Mesa, Ariz. He also volunteered as a leader when his sons were in the Boy Scouts.

Norman loved to cook and grill, and enjoyed raising many kinds of organic vegetables in his garden long before organic gardening became common. He traveled extensively in the U.S. and throughout the world. Norman enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren when they visited, taking them on special excursions to see the local sights and especially to the Variety and News Store in Watseka to select a few of their favorite candies from the candy case.

Surviving are his daughter, Cheryl Boyer, of Gilbert, Ariz.; sons, Dr. Dale (Tracy), of Chandler, Ariz., and Chris (Cindy), of Morris; stepdaughter, Susan (Kyle) Lucas, of Dallas, Texas; stepson, Dr. John (Lisa) Moad, of Dayton, Ohio; brother, Delbert (Carmeen) Steiner, of Clifton; sisters, Elaine Reiners, of Milford, Ruth Ann (Keith) Hartke, of Buckley; sister-in-law, Donna Steiner, of Buckley; grandchildren, Chad and Cory Boyer, Cara (Justin) Kiggins, Christa (Zack) Lindsay, Curt (Pam) Steiner and Carley Steiner; great-grandchildren, Seren and Jensen Kiggins, Clayton, Rhett and Drake Steiner; along with many nieces, nephews, stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren and their families.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wives; one brother, Paul; two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law, and one niece.

Due to current health concerns, a memorial service will be held in Illinois at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014; Calvary Lutheran Church, Watseka, IL 60970; Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 3257 E. University Drive, Mesa, AZ 85213; or Epiphany Lutheran Church, 800 W. Ray Road, Chandler, AZ 85225 .

