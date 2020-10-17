Marla Pietruszka

MARTINTON — Marla Beth Pietruszka, 61, beloved wife of Thomas Pietruszka, of Martinton, passed away Oct. 7, 2020, at the University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Marla was born July 19, 1959, in Newark, Ohio, the daughter of John and Muffy Stamper.

She was a Licenced Practical Nurse. Marla was close to getting her RN in nursing but then became more critically ill with a lifelong battle with Wilson’s Disease, an autosomal recessive genetic disease. Marla had worked at Shapiro Developmental Center as a nurse.

Surviving are her husband, Thomas Pietruszka, of Martinton; brother, John Stamper and wife Rosemary, of Dallas; sisters, Barbara and husband Joe Stevenson, of Downers Grove, Mary and husband Gary Savoie, of Bourbonnais, Lesley and husband Ron Jones, of Joliet, Susan and husband Rory Serafini, of Bourbonnais, Kathy and husband Andy Thomas, of Kankakee, and Lori Stamper and wife Kathrine Hart, of Plainfield; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Stamper.

Marla was always a very warm, loving and compassionate person. She was always thinking about others more than herself. Marla loved keeping dogs as pets, quilting, stitching embroidery, dancing, learning to speak Italian, making people laugh, and reading (especially with keeping up on the latest medical things).

In lieu of flowers and cards, please donate to the Wilson Disease Association online at wilsondisease.org.

Immediate family, per Marla’s wishes, gathered for a memorial Saturday, Oct. 10.

To Eternal Marla from Tom:

<em>I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart)</em>

<em>I am never without it (anywhere I go you go, my dear; and whatever is done by only me is your doing, my darling)</em>

<em>I fear no fate (for you are my fate, my sweet).</em>