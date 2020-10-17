James Thomas

KANKAKEE — James William Thomas, 97, passed away peacefully the morning of Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Provena Heritage Village in Kankakee.

He was born in Kalamazoo, Mich., on March 25, 1923, the son of Earle and Kathryn Thomas. On Aug. 4, 1946, Jim married Venita Volkmann. She preceded him in death May 24, 1977. On June 15, 1985, he married Janet Springer. She preceded him in death Jan. 23, 2016.

Also preceding him in death were one sister, Joanne McGill; three children, Carla, John and Jay; grandsons, Zachary and Cooper; and one stepson, Steven Springer.

Surviving are his children, Michael (Gail), of West Frankfort, Marc (Debra), of Normal, Jeffrey (Teresa), of Sullivan, Andrew (Kathy), of Kankakee, James (Vicki), of Toluca, Brian (Kristi, deceased), of Bourbonnais, and Mary Thomas DuBois (Douglas), of Parker, Colo.; stepson, Michael (Susan) Springer, of Florida; stepdaughter, Lisa Springer, of Oak Forest; 19 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

During World War II he served in the USN as a quartermaster aboard the light cruiser USS Detroit. The Detroit and the USS West Virginia were the only two ships from the attack on Pearl Harbor to serve during the entire war and consequently were recognized at Tokyo Bay with anchorages alongside the USS Missouri at the signing of Japan’s surrender. He was indeed an eyewitness to history.

After the war he resumed his education and earned a BS of pharmacy from Ferris State and worked briefly in retail pharmacy before joining Eli Lilly to serve as its pharmaceutical representative in the Kankakee area. He left Lilly in the mid ‘70s to become co-owner of Westwood Pharmacy. He eventually sold Westwood and began work as head pharmacist at the VA hospital in Manteno before retiring shortly after his 80th birthday.

Jim was a lover of life. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Elks, American Legion and Kankakee Valley Pharmacy Association. He was a good dancer and enjoyed playing sax and clarinet with various combos in the area. His other interests were bowling, shooting pool, playing cards (especially cribbage) and riding his BMW motorcycle as much as possible. He was heard to say that raising a big family as a husband-and-wife team was his proudest accomplishment. He was a blessing to all who knew him.

The family is “deeply grateful to the staff at Provena Heritage Village for the care they gave our father and for making video conferencing possible during this time of social distancing.”

A memorial visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, until the 11 a.m. service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Inurnment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care of Bourbonnais, formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

