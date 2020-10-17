Harley Davis

BELLEVILLE — Harley G. Davis, 89, of Belleville, was born Tuesday, March 10, 1931, in Bradley, and passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Sycamore Village Assisted Living in Swansea.

Harley graduated from DePaul University in 1961.

He worked in banking for 31 years. He retired from the State of Illinois in 1996.

Harley served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was an avid Cubs fan most of his life, but partially converted to a Cardinals fan. Harley loved to play cards and dance. He was a member of Faith Family Church, Shiloh.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Wilmer and Lulu (nee Bertrand) Davis; three brothers, Bernard Davis, Terry Davis and Ambrose Davis; and one sister, Bernelda Decarlo.

Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Janet Ann (nee Givens) Davis, of Belleville; stepdaughter, Tracy L. Barham, of Granite City; along with many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and friends.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, until the 2:30 p.m. memorial service at Kurrus Funeral Home, 1773 Frank Scott Parkway W, Belleville, with the Rev. John Temple officiating. Private burial at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Wounded Warriors Project.

Please sign his online guestbook at kurrusfh.com.