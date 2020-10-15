Gary Barnlund

HUDSON — Gary S. Barnlund, 74, of Hudson and formerly of Donovan, passed away Monday (Oct. 12, 2020) at Bickford Senior Citizens Living of Bloomington, in Bloomington.

Gary was born May 21, 1946, in Watseka, the son of Maurice and Emilie (Winslow) Barnlund. They preceded him in death along with his stepfather, Fabien Lareau; and one sister, Sharon Conrad.

He married Anna Fulton on Sept. 22, 1973, in Bourbonnais. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Anna Barnlund, of Hudson, he is survived by two sons, Erik Barnlund, of Hudson, and Kris (Colleen) Barnlund, of Normal; five grandchildren, Kaylor, Ashlyn, Rowen, Shay and Hana; one brother-in-law, Richard Conrad, of Donovan; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Mr. Barnlund was a heavy equipment operator within the Terre Haute Local Union. He was Highway Commissioner for Beaver Township for 37 years, and a member of the Beaver Fire Department, where he served as fire chief for a period of time.

He was quite the collector of Wheel Horse tractors and was a woodworker and wood turner who was well known in the area for turning and selling pens. His biggest claim to fame was that the hosts of American Pickers “picked” his garage. He loved to ride his Gold Wing motorcycle, was a big fan of John Force and his daughters with NHRA, and was also an avid fan of Maxlider Brothers. His quick wit is something that will always be remembered.

An outside visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, until the noon funeral service at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaverville.

Memorials may be made to the Beaver Fire District.

The family requests those attending wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

Please sign his online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.