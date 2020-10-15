Edward Jemar

CLIFTON — Edward “Ed” Jemar, 74, of Clifton, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 13, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, following a short illness.

He was born in Kankakee on Aug. 7, 1946, the son of Shirley W. and Josephine (Deny) Jemar.

Mr. Jemar proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam from October of 1967 until November of 1968. He was in Bravo Co. 1st Bn. 3rd Division of the 9th Marines.

He married Diane K. Alwine on Nov. 5, 1966, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. She survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Marissa (Mark) Anderson, of Bourbonnais; four sons, Christopher (Kari) Jemar, of Bourbonnais, Patrick (Erin) Jemar, of Kankakee, Timothy (Heather) Jemar, of Ashkum, and Joseph Jemar, of Kankakee; eight grandchildren, Emily (Drew), Matthew, Ryan, Lyndsay, Kameryn, Sydney, Barret and Evan; one sister, Rhonda (Stephen) Osborn, of Frankfort; two sisters-in-law, Kary Westphal, of Bourbonnais, and Sue (Robert) Steen, of Appleton, Wis.; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Michael.

Mr. Jemar was a graduate of the SIU Banking Institute and had worked at First National Bank of Clifton for 32 years. He was a long-time member of the Clifton Lions Club, and served with the Clifton Stars Youth Football and Clifton Little League Boards. For 25 years, he was a member of the Central High School Football chain gang. He was a board member of the Kankakee Community College Manufacturing Technology Department, and was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and Central Hospital Board of Directors. Ed was a long-time member of the Bradley VFW Post 650 and a 51-year member of the Bradley American Legion Post 766, as well as a member of the Clifton Development Commission, serving on the Clifton Greenway Project.

He enjoyed golfing, and playing shuffleboard and darts.

Ed was a great supporter of Central High School Athletics, and enjoyed being with his family and friends and attending all of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting and school events.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

The family requests those attending wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Private funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Clifton. The Rev. Vern Arseneau will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Peters Catholic Cemetery in Clifton, with graveside military rites by the Bradley American Legion Post 766.

Memorials may be made to the Eversight Center for Vision or the Bradley American Legion Post 766.

