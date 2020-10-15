Aaron Reed

ONARGA — Aaron Christian Reed, 26, of Onarga, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 13, 2020) in Loda.

He was born March 2, 1994, in Kankakee, the son of Robert and Amy (Kaeding) Reed.

Surviving are his parents, Robert and Amy Reed, of Onarga; one brother, Adam Reed, of Onarga; maternal grandparents, Jon and Ruddieann Kaeding, of Onarga; paternal grandparents, Russell and Lyla Reed, of Paxton; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by an uncle, Stuart Kaeding.

Aaron was a 2012 graduate of Iroquois West High School. He was passionate about his job at Illinois Crop Improvement Association in Champaign, and about cars. He collected knives, loved fishing and cherished his close friends.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, in the Onarga Cemetery. The Rev. Brian King will officiate. Casual attire is requested.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.