Thomas Hughes

HERSCHER — Thomas A. Hughes, 83, of Herscher, passed away Oct. 7, 2020, at 9:05 p.m. at Heritage Health and Rehab in Dwight.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service has been held.

Funeral arrangements are by Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Cullom.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Thomas was born Aug. 2, 1937, in Kankakee, the son of Percy and Helen (Sirois) Hughes. He married Bernadine McGinnis on Aug. 3, 1963, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are his wife, Bernadine; two sons, Roland Hughes, of Herscher, and Terry (Kimberly) Hughes, of Clifton; two grandchildren, Aaron and Kasandra Hughes, of Clifton; one sister, Mary Swearingen, of Ottawa; sister-in-law, Colette Sullivan, of St. Anne; brother-in-law, Richard McGinnis, of St. Anne; two nieces; one nephew; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one niece, Jolie Ellis.

Thomas was a lifelong farmer, who shelled corn for many years and drove a truck hauling grain.

He served in the U.S. Navy for six years.

Thomas was a lifelong member of the Cabery Methodist Church and held many positions on the board there. He was a trustee for Rogers Township and Clayton Cemetery for many years. He served as a trustee for Bergan, Goodman, Taylor Drainage District.

He was a good storyteller and a great mentor to young adults. At the time, he did not realize that to be true, until later in life when they stepped forward and said “Thanks, Tom.”

Please sign his online guestbook at calvertmemorial.com.