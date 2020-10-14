BOURBONNAIS — Lois “Jean” Balind, formerly of Bourbonnais and Momence, passed away Sept. 21, 2020, in Houston, Texas.

She was born Dec. 28, 1935, in Beaverville.

Surviving are her three daughters and sons-in-law, Sherri Thompson Davis, of Bourbonnais, Becky and Tom Przylucki, of Houston, Texas, and Cindy and Steve Muncila, of Bourbonnais; one sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Wendy Salm, of Martinton; one sister-in-law, Della Castongia, of Kankakee; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 35 years, Frank Balind; her parents Eldon and Belva Castongia; one brother, Gerald Castongia; and her beloved granddaughter, Nicole Billadea Simmon.

Jean passed into her eternal life peacefully after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

A catholic memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence.