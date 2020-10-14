Jolan Hartman

JACKSON, TENN. — Jolan K. Csolkovits Hartman, 93, of Jackson, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020). She passed away at Northbrook Healthcare Center in Jackson, Tenn.

Jolan was born Nov. 12, 1926, in Chicago, the daughter of Geza and Regina Szabo Csolkovits. Her parents preceded her in death.

She grew up in Traverse City, Mich., and returned to Illinois in 1952. On Feb. 8, 1953, she married Merle Philip Hartman, in Herscher. Her husband preceded her in death July 12, 1988. After his passing, she moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where she lived until May of 2008. At that time, she relocated to Jackson, Tenn., to be closer to her family. Her sister, Margaret Mumbower, of Jackson, Tenn., passed away May 1, 2020.

Surviving are nephews and nieces, James (Leann) Mumbower, of Jackson, Tenn., Sheryl (Daniel) Yoder, of El Dorado Springs, Mo., Heather (Josh) Johnson, of Warner Robins, Ga., Kelsey Yoder, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Forrest Yoder, of Pueblo West, Colo., Allen (Carol Hartman), of Metropolis, Karen (John) Thurston Stephens, of Fort Collins, Colo., Mistie (David) Whitlow, of Herscher, Jeremy (Heather) Thurston, of Herscher, Chip Thurston, of Kankakee, Darin Hartman, of Watseka, Jeff (Angela) Hartman, of Bradley, Brad (Katie) Hartman, of Bourbonnais, Steven Stehle, of Chapmansboro, Tenn., Connie Friedman, of Forrest, Derrick Babbs, of Paxton, Leslie Babbs, of Pontiac, Troy Babbs, Gary (Kim) Babbs, of Pontiac, Donna Stehle, of Chatsworth, and Katherine (Randy) Rhoads, of Fairbury. She also leaves behind many other nieces, nephews, and close relatives, including William (Loueen) Csolkovits, of Elmhurst, Joan (Joel) Csolkovits Marko, of Huntley, Klara Szirmai Haydu, of Hungary, and Genevieve Ponton Whilte, of Barlett, Tenn.

Jolan was a professional woman whose interests were in the medical field, social work and geriatrics. She also enjoyed traveling, doing volunteer work, participating in Bible study groups, Social Work Organizations and she was a member and officer in the American Association of University Women. She was previously a member of College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais, Grace Baptist Church in Pompano Beach, Fla. and the Englewood Baptist Church, Jackson, Tenn.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, until the noon funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Please wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to Wycliffe Associates (Bible Translation), 11450 Translation Way, P.O. Box 620143, Orlando, FL 92862 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.

