Cleo Arbuthnot-Menser

MANTENO — Cleo M. Arbuthnot-Menser, 75, of Manteno and formerly of Bradley, passed away Oct. 3, 2020, in Canton, Ga.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne, with the Rev. Pete Jankowski officiating.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Cleo was born Dec. 19, 1944, in Joliet, the daughter of Louis and Verla (Wilson) Bernicky. She married Steve Menser on May 28, 2003, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Bill Wasnea, of Kankakee, Kelley Hall, of Manteno, and Frances and Charles Kelley, of Canton, Ga.; brothers and sister-in-law, Jerry and Donna Bernicky, of Kankakee, and Paul Bernicky, of Manteno; sisters, Ann Fredrickson, of Kingdom, Mo., Lynn Stiglet, of D’lberville, Miss., Carol Sue Nicaise, of Hometown, and Frances Nicaise, of Hometown; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Wasnea, of Hobart, Ind., William Wasnea, of Kankakee, Kelsey Wasnea, of Chandler, Ariz., Payton Sprankle, of Joliet, Dreu Zeanah, of Manteno, Senica Schweigert, of Kankakee, and Nathan Kelley, Charles Kelley III and Jameson Kelley, all of Canton, Ga.; and 13 great-grandchildren, Michael Paris, of Kankakee, Dalton, Jayce, Chloe, Delana and Erica Trumble, of Hobart, Ind., Wayatt and Lydia Wasnea, of Kankakee, Madison Sprankle, of Joliet, Tyler and Cassidy Zeanah, of Kankakee, and Olivia Schweigert, of Kankakee.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Louis and Verla Bernicky; brothers, Joe Bernicky and Robert Bernicky; sister, Nancy Wheeler; and great-granddaughter, Monte-Michelle Trumble.

Cleo was a member of St. Joseph Church.

She worked for many years at Gala Lanes. She had also worked at Doc’s and Berkots in Manteno.