Anne Meyer Rhoades

HOOPESTON — Anne M. Meyer Rhoades, 84, of Hoopeston, passed away at 4:25 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) at the Gibson Area Hospital Annex in Gibson City.

She was born Dec. 21, 1935, in Milford, the daughter of John F. and Minnie (Schaumburg) Tubbs. Anne married Verlin Meyer. Verlin preceded her in death. She later married Gordon Rhoades. Gordon also preceded her in death.

Surviving are five nieces and nephews, Becky (Tom) Heinrich, of Dwight, Mike (Kebby) Knake, of Hoopeston, Don Knake, of Jackson, Tenn., Mark (Marge) Rosenboom, of Crescent City, and Sue Medlen, of Tucson, Ariz.; along with numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to each of her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Lois Rosenboom and Mary Knake; and two nephews, David Knake and Dennis Knake.

Anne began working as the secretary for Farmers Pioneer Insurance Company in 1962 and later became the manager. She continued working there until her retirement in 1998.

She was a member of the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Crescent City, but most recently attended the Hoopeston United Methodist Church.

Anne served as a volunteer at the Hoopeston Multi Agency and Iroquois County Historical Society and was a member of the DAR and Women Making a Difference.

She loved reading, traveling to Civil War sites and collecting antiques.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated. A public visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. A private memorial service and burial will be held.

Funeral arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston.

Memorials may be made to the Grant Township Food Pantry, 525 S. Market St., Hoopeston, IL 60942 or the Save the Lorraine Foundation, P.O. Box 247, Hoopeston, IL 60942.

Please sign her online guestbook at anderson-funeral-home.com.