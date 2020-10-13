Charles 'Chyke' Simpson

MOMENCE — Charles “Chyke” H. Simpson, 91, of Momence, passed away Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020) at his home.

He was born Nov. 19, 1928, in Momence, a son of Oscar G. and Elsie D. Thomas. Chyke was married for 40 years to Kay Dionne Thyfault. She survives.

Also surviving are six children, Michelle (Robert “Bob”) Simpson, of Momence, Paula Stromme, of Momence, Shelley Fitzpatrick, of Momence, Kathleen (Donald) Bakhaus, of Scottsdale, Ariz., Sean (Nicole) Simpson, of Momence, and Kris (Tom) Madison, of Momence. Also surviving are one brother, Ray Simpson, of Momence; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Mary Johnson, of Momence, and Carol (Ken) Castongia, of Manteno; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Simpson, of Bourbonnais, and Sharon Simpson, of Momence; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and four brothers, Labe Simpson, Gobel Simpson, Frank Simpson and Donald Simpson.

Chyke was an honest and hardworking local businessman at Simpson’s Garage, which he owned, operated and worked as a mechanic.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Chyke had been a member of the First United Methodist Church in Momence, and the American Legion Post 40.

He enjoyed woodworking and he took great pride in his garden on the farm, and growing and canning fruits and vegetables. He especially loved spending time with family.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Uplifted Care in Bourbonnais, formerly known as Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.