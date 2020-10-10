Grace Dickson

KANKAKEE — Grace Mathews Dickson, 102, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Oct. 4, 2020) at her home.

She was born Nov. 21, 1917, in Rising City, Neb., the daughter of Louis and Ruby (Anson) Mathews. Grace married David C. Dickson on Dec. 24, 1943, in Chicago.

Grace worked for 20 years as the teacher placement counselor at the University of Chicago. In 1963, she came to Kankakee and taught for 20 years at Kankakee High School and Eastridge High School. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Retired Teachers, Kankakee Woman’s Club, Tuesday Book Review Group, Quadrille Club, Riverside Twig, Phi Chi Theta and Delta Pi Epsilon.

She was also a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Ridge Farm.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Memorials may be made in her name to Asbury United Methodist Church.

