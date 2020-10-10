Eleanor Vetterick

WILMINGTON — Eleanor Theresa Vetterick (nee Geoppo), 94, of Wilmington and formerly of Chicago, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) at Watseka Rehab and Healthcare in Watseka.

She was born May 12, 1926, in Chicago, the daughter of Bortolo and Nellie Viola (nee Courtright) Geoppo. Her parents preceded her in death. Her husband, Bernie Vetterick, preceded her in death June 2, 2001.

Eleanor retired as an executive secretary of the lead of cardiology, Dr. Zitnic, at Little Company of Mary’s in Evergreen Park.

After living in Chicago most of her life, she and Bernie retired to Florida. In 1993, they returned to Illinois to be closer to family.

Eleanor was a former member of the United Methodist Church in Mount Greenwood. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and loved to socialize.

Surviving are her daughter, Ellen (Ira) Curley, of Wilmington; nephews, Dan (Nancy) Geoppo and Tim (Jackie) Geoppo; great-nephews, Christian, Nicholas, Joshua Geoppo and Tom Collins Jr.; great-nieces, Nancy Amend and Susan Sullivan; and great-great-nieces, Erica, Ashley and her family, and Jessica and her family.

In addition to her husband, Bernie; and her parents; she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Bryon Vetterick; brother, Albert (Irish) Geoppo; sister, Ceilia Collins; and nephews, Patrick Geoppo and Tom Collins.

Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial services will be private and inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln Cemetery in Elwood, where she will be laid to rest with her late husband.

Please sign her online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.