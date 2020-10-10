Dennis Shear

BOURBONNAIS — Dennis A. Shear, 77, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Oct. 9, 2020) at Citadel Nursing Home in Kankakee.

He was born March 6, 1943, in Kankakee, the son of Harold and Lucille Winkler Shear.

Dennis married Joyce Granger on June 8, 1963, at St. George Catholic Church.

He retired from United Parcel Service after 25 years of service.

Dennis collected model cars and enjoyed woodworking. He liked early Ford Mustangs. Dennis was a former school board member of St. George School and Bishop McNamara Catholic School.

He was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce Shear, of Bourbonnais; three sons, Brent and Rhonda Shear, of Charlotte, N.C., Brad Shear (Kristin), of Phoenix, Ariz., and Bruce Shear (Jamie), of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Beth and Dan Salkeld, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Lynette Hartley, of Bourbonnais; nine grandchildren, Tyler, Alyssa and Justen Shear, Ryan, Andrew, Adam and J.T. Shear, Alexa (Austin) Chinn, and Cody Salkeld; and one great-granddaughter, Braelyn Shear.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter-in-law, Shawn Shear; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Orville and Dorothy Granger.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Interment will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Uplifted Care, or Bishop McNamara Catholic School.

