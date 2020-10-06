Jackson Jones

BOURBONNAIS — Jackson L. Jones, 85, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Oct. 2, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born May 22, 1935, in Bluford, the son of Chester L. and Opal (Mizel) Jones. Jackson married Susan Maxey on May 29, 1957, in Gilman.

Jackson was a retired employee of Armour Pharmaceuticals in Bourbonnais.

He enjoyed shooting. Jackson coached Little League for many years. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Jackson especially loved attending and supporting his grandchildren in all their activities and sporting events.

Surviving are his wife, Susan Imogene Jones, of Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Julie Jones, of Herscher; four grandchildren, Zach (Katie), Austin, Tory and Ashley; and two great-grandsons, Zander and Keegan.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Ed Jones; and one sister, Lois Jones.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, in Brenton Cemetery in Piper City.

