Reba Vangundy

MARTINTON — Reba J. Vangundy, 87, of Martinton, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2020) at her home.

She was born Feb. 22, 1933, in Shelbyville, Ind., the daughter of Roy and Elsie (Collins) Hembree. Reba married Ralph R. Vangundy, in Earl Park, Ind., on Oct. 23, 1949. He survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Brenda Newman (Jim Anderson), of Martinton, Kathy (Greg) Garrison, of Lafayette, Ind., and Beth (Rick) Vangundy, of Dyer, Ind.; one son, Marty (Jeanne) Vangundy, of Boyd, Texas; two sisters, Mary Seavers, of Milan, Tenn., and Alice (Ira) Williamson, of Watseka; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother; and three sisters.

Mrs. Vangundy was a member of the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau. She was a local artist and loved to paint. Reba was a wonderful mother and grandmother.

Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, until the 3 p.m. funeral service at the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau. The Rev. Craig Forwalter will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Memorials may be made to the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau.

The family requests those attending the services to please wear a mask.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

