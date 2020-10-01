Richard LaMie

WATSEKA — Richard J. LaMie, 83, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2020) at his home.

He was born June 29, 1937, in Watseka, the son of Jesse and Catherine (Feldhaus) LaMie. Richard married Ruth Longtin in Bradley, on Nov. 14, 1959. She survives.

Also surviving are six children, Jay (Theresa) LaMie, of Germantown, Tenn., Valerie (Tom) Henderson, of Rockford, Vince (Janis) LaMie, of Woodworth, Julie LaMie-Giese, of Watseka, Jennifer (Bill) Joiner, of San Antonio, Texas, and Victor (Brandi) LaMie, of Kankakee; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandsons.

Preceding him in death were his parents and 14 siblings.

Mr. LaMie enjoyed sports, particularly baseball and the Chicago Cubs.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. A private funeral service will be held with the Rev. Julian LaMie officiating, and military rites by Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450.

In honor of Richard donating a kidney to his daughter, Julie, memorials may be made to The National Kidney Foundation.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.