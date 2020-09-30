Melanie Grubbs

BRADLEY — Melanie Ann Grubbs, 58, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020).

She was born Nov 19,1961, the daughter of Vernon and Mary Blanchette, of Manteno.

A devoted wife, mother and “Nana.” “Nana” was her new favorite name. She loved hearing her grandkids calling her “Nana.”

Melanie married the love of her life, Ron Grubbs, on July 9, 1983.

They had two daughters, Lauren Kadow and Morgan Tanner. She had two sons-in-law she adored, Kurt Kadow and Scott Tanner. She also had three incredible grandsons, Vayllan Kadow, Kai Kadow and Chandler Tanner.

Nana fought a short battle with cancer and passed away Sept. 26, 2020.

She was all about family that is all she wanted. She spent her life taking care of the ones she loved. She lived life to the fullest.

Nana loved spending time in her garden, planting flowers every Mother’s Day. She had such a love for her hummingbirds, kept her feeders full and she was always waiting to capture the next video and picture to capture them in. She had such a love for crafts and creating the most special gifts for her children and grandchildren that were straight from her heart. Nana has put so much love and laughter into her family, she will be forever missed, her family said. “Nana we love you to the moon and back and more than there are stars.”

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee. The Rev. Vern Arseneau will officiate the Mass.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.