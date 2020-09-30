WATSEKA -- Mark Steven Howe, 64, of Watseka, passed away Friday (Sept. 25, 2020) at his daughter’s home in Watseka.

He was born Jan. 28, 1956, in Watseka, the son of Walter and Helen (Poplawski) Howe. Mark married Rose Soranno on Feb. 2, 1985, in Watseka. She preceded him in death March 13, 2015.

Surviving are two daughters, Niccole (Howe) Peck, of St. Anne, and Dawn (Derek) Turcany, of Watseka; three grandchildren, Haylie Peck, Markus Peck and Preston Turcany; three sisters, Kay (Norman) Norder, of Watseka, Linda Osborne (Bob Morgeson), of Watseka, and Marcia Elliot, of Marion; and one brother, David (Ginger) Howe, of Sheldon.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters.

Mark was a firefighter for the Watseka Fire Department for 27 years. He also worked for the City of Watseka in the Public Works Department for 28 years. Mark was involved with the Watseka Park District and Little League.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

