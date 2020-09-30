Charles Birr Jr.

KANKAKEE — Charles F. “Speed” Birr Jr., 95, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020) at his home.

He was born May 18, 1925, in Kankakee, the son of Charles F. Birr Sr. and Meta (Neumann) Birr. Charles married Doris J. Arthur on Sept. 25, 1948, at the First Methodist Church, which is now Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee.

He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the USS Neville and, always being the jokester, he would tell anybody that asked him what his job was, that he made ice cream but flunked Neapolitan.

Charles was employed by American Marietta for 21 years and then drove a truck for Rudolf Express until his retirement in 1987. He and his wife owned Speeds Tap in Kankakee in the 60’s and then Speed’s Anchor Inn in Kankakee from the late 70’s until the mid 80’s.

He was an avid Cubs Fan and played baseball and softball in his younger years on many teams, including the Northside AC’s, Southside AC’s, the Methodist Church League and the Industrial League.

Charles was a member of the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsman’s Club where he enjoyed playing horseshoes. He also enjoyed fishing and playing marbles.

He was able to go on the Honor Flight for Veterans in October 2013.

Surviving are his wife, Doris, of Kankakee; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael (Mary) Birr, of Kankakee, and Steve (Sally) Birr, of Bourbonnais; two daughters and a son-in-law, Ruth (Tom) Denoyer, of Kankakee, and Lori Jones, of Fort Atkinson, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Gail (Jeremy) Silcox, Sarah (Matt) Raymond, David (Candice) Birr, Jennifer (Kevin) Proud, Jamie Thomas, Ryan (BriAnn) Denoyer and Christopher Denoyer; 11 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; three brothers, August, Edward and William Birr; four sisters, Minnie Rose, Doreen Serafini, Anna Nelson and Gertrude Birr; a great-grandson, Jackson Thomas; and a son-in-law, Charles Jones.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The Rev. Scott Henley will officiate.

Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.

Memorials may be made to uplifted Care/Hospice, Bourbonnais, or Honor Flight Chicago.

